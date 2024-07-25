Oppo Reno12 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

The Oppo Reno12 5G, part of Oppo's latest smartphone lineup, is officially available for purchase in India starting today, July 25. This highly anticipated device boasts a sleek dual-tone design and cutting-edge AI features, including the standout AI Studio. Oppo recently garnered attention by setting a record for creating over 13,000 AI avatars in a single day using the AI Studio app, earning recognition in the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Oppo Reno12 5G: Sale Details

The Oppo Reno12 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes in three stunning colours: Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver. Starting today, the smartphone is available for purchase on the OPPO e-Store, Flipkart, and various mainline retailers across India.

Buyers can take advantage of several enticing offers and discounts, regardless of the purchase platform. A significant deal includes an instant cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 when using bank cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda, and DBS. Additionally, customers can opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months, making it easier to finance their new device.

As part of a special promotion, Oppo is also offering a chance to win an international holiday for purchases made until July 26. Other prizes include Oppo Reno12 devices, family dining vouchers, and OPPO Enco Buds 2. Be sure to read the terms and conditions for these contests before participating. Moreover, buyers of the Reno12 Series will receive three months of free YouTube Premium and Google One subscriptions.

Oppo Reno12 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo Reno12 5G sports a 6.7-inch Quad Curved Infinite View display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and peak brightness of 1200 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, which supports a suite of AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Toolbox, AI Summary, AI Speak, AI LinkBoost, and more.

The device is equipped with a versatile triple camera setup, including a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. To keep users powered throughout the day, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. With its impressive specs and attractive offers, the Oppo Reno12 5G promises a compelling option for smartphone buyers in India.