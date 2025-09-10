The suit is part of several similar lawsuits brought on behalf of Facebook users, who allege that the platform let third parties access Facebook privacy settlement without permission. The cases were escalated in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the now-defunct political data firm was accused of scraping Facebook data breach payout how people voted in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Meta, which owns Facebook, has not admitted any fault in the cases but has agreed to pay the Facebook user privacy settlement to avoid a potentially lengthy trial, according to court documents published on the settlement website.

Who was eligible for a payment?

Facebook druggies who lived in the United States and who penetrated the Facebook settlement payout date from May 24, 2007, through December 22, 2022, could be eligible for compensation. People had until Aug. 25, 2023, to file a claim to be considered for a payment, and druggies who didn't submit a claim by that deadline won't be suitable to collect any plutocrat from Facebook settlement claim amount.

When are the payments being distributed?

Documents filed with the court previously said the money would be distributed in late August. The payments process began on Sept. 9, according to a new court document. Approved class members will be sent an email notification three to four days before their money is released.

How much is Facebook settlement per person?

Users will only be receiving a fraction of the $725 million total. The amount each person is paid will depend on the number of claims submitted and approved for payment, so the average payout per person should be a relatively small amount.

The judge overseeing the case has signed off on some of the first payments to be made from the settlement. This includes $120,000 in total for the eight named plaintiffs of the Facebook privacy class action settlement and more than $180 million to attorneys’ fees. An additional $3.9 million was awarded to cover other legal expenses.