Paytm launches new ad campaign to promote its core payment solutions for consumers, merchants

New Delhi: One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns leading payments and financial services company Paytm, on Thursday launched a new ad campaign to enhance existing user engagement by showcasing the company’s reliable payment products and experience.



This campaign promotes UPI money transfers, Scan and Pay, pioneering Soundbox, Paytm UPI Lite wallet, Credit Card on UPI, recharges & bill payments along with other payment instruments available on the Paytm app, reflecting key focus areas in Paytm’s path to recovery.

These verticals will now form a significant part of Paytm’s payment GMV, moving forward. For instance, UPI which earlier contributed to 70 per cent of Paytm’s payment GMV, is now fueling 80 to 85 per cent of the GMV.

"As we prepare ourselves for strong growth in FY25, we remain committed more than ever to bring more Indians into the mainstream economy and spread payment infrastructure such as UPI, payment QR codes and Soundbox in every nook and corner of this country," a Paytm spokesperson said.

"Our ad campaign reflects our commitment: every time India plans its future, we’ll be at the centre of it, and as you move forward in life, Paytm will always be by your side," it added.

Reaffirming its commitment to payments as its core business, Paytm while announcing its FY24 results, said that it has started witnessing recovery across its payment GMV and subscription merchants. It looks forward to showcasing improvements in key metrics starting the second quarter (Q2) of FY2025 and is invested towards gaining market share in the core payments business.

Over the past years, Paytm has brought through industry-first innovation with products like the 'Made-in-India' Paytm Soundbox and QR codes, setting the tone for the Indian digital payments industry.

The company has launched a series of ad films to highlight key aspects of Paytm’s core business. The first film focuses on UPI Money Transfer, demonstrating how users can send money using UPI on the Paytm app.

As a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) with NPCI, Paytm has partnered with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank to ensure seamless UPI payments.

The second film features the Scan and Pay option, allowing users to scan any QR code with the Paytm app for instant payments. The third film showcases the Made-In-India Paytm Soundbox, providing merchants with secure payment confirmations.

The fourth film highlights the Paytm UPI Lite wallet for low-value everyday payments, keeping bank statements clutter-free and allowing users to add up to Rs 4,000 daily.

The fifth film introduces the Rupay Credit Card on UPI, enabling users to link their credit cards to UPI and pay at merchant stores by scanning QR codes, eliminating the need to carry physical credit cards.

The company’s emphasis on 'Jab bhi India future ka plan banaega, humein uske beecho beech paayega, aage bhi Paytm aapka yuhi saath nibhayega' underscores its promise to be a trusted partner for all Indians, especially during big milestones.

The ad films are set to go live across various media channels including television, digital platforms, and social media.