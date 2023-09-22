Paytm launches Travel Carnival Sale from September 22-24; Details

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, announced a special Paytm Travel Carnival for users who are looking forward to travelling during the upcoming long weekends. The Paytm Travel Carnival Sale will be live from September 22-24, which falls amid the Ganesh Festival, for avid travellers.

With a long weekend around the corner from September 30-2nd October, Paytm has come up with a sale for users who haven’t booked their tickets yet. The exclusive travel sale provides a perfect opportunity for travellers to plan their long weekend accordingly.

To enjoy your weekends at an affordable cost, Paytm is offering flat 15% off up to ₹1,000 on all domestic flights – IndiGo, AirAsia, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India. With ICICI Credit Card, users can avail up to 12% off with promo code ‘ICICICC’. For users of RBL Credit Card, there is a flat 15% off on promo code ‘FLYRBL’. On train ticket bookings, users can book tickets with the advantage of zero service & payment gateway charges. If there’s any change in travel plans, users can also avail 100% refund on flight, bus and train tickets with Free Cancellation.

Moreover, for bus travellers, the live bus tracking services can enable users to travel at ease and stress-free while also sharing the real-time location of their booked bus with their close ones. Also, under Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed, Paytm assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators.

Paytm is driving flexibility for users with multiple payment options – Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, debit and credit cards. The company is the preferred online platform for travel bookings and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. Paytm is the authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and has empowered its users with a seamless and superfast train ticket booking experience. It provides a seamless experience with free cancellation and refunds and travel insurance.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As India’s digital payments and leading financial services company, we have empowered users with convenient and hassle-free travel booking options. For the coming long weekends, we are offering exciting discounts to ensure that our users can spend time with their loved ones and make their weekends worthwhile.”



