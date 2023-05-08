Live
- AP govt arranges two spl aircrafts to repatriate students from Manipur
- 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List
- Mother’s Day 2023: Know Why Virgin Mary, is honored to be our Spiritual Mother
- Manipur violence: Special flight with students to arrive in Hyderabad today
- Ranga Reddy district magistrate's daughter dies in Texas firing, efforts on to repatriate body
- Hyderabad Engineer is one of the victims of a Shooting Incident in Texas
- Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to tour Hyderabad today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 May 2023
- Paytm to use AI for fraud detection and customer service
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 08 May 2023
Paytm to use AI for fraud detection and customer service
Paytm will use AI for fraud detection, customer support, onboarding, etc. The Paytm founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, confirmed the same, saying that much of the work of humans will be done by AI.
Ever since artificial intelligence gained popularity worldwide, people have wondered what kind of tasks AI will perform instead of humans in the future. Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma have now disclosed that the company will use generative AI in several areas, including fraud detection, customer support, customer onboarding, etc., now be carried out by artificial intelligence.
Paytm CEO says AI will do the job of humans
According to a Business Today report, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, during a post-earnings call with analysts, said the platform had seen development in the past year and will soon use generative AI in fraud detection, support customer, and customer onboarding. Therefore, AI will carry out several tasks in the company.
"Generative AI will do a lot of work of humans from onboarding to customer care and fraud detection. Not only will those things become more efficient, but also help the business to scale to a new level of solutions," he said, according to the report.
It still needs to be determined whether this will affect human jobs. The report also added that Paytm's CEO feels that generative AI will "revolutionize the way server-side components are used, just like Google did with an Internet search." The entrepreneur also thinks that AI technology, by replacing work done by humans, will result in greater efficiency in the areas above and help companies scale to new heights of solutions.' While some believe this will help humans be more efficient at their jobs, others worry that technology could replace many jobs in the future. Whether AI will replace human jobs is debated, and different people have different views.