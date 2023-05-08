Paytm to use AI for fraud detection and customer service

Ever since artificial intelligence gained popularity worldwide, people have wondered what kind of tasks AI will perform instead of humans in the future. Paytm's founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma have now disclosed that the company will use generative AI in several areas, including fraud detection, customer support, customer onboarding, etc., now be carried out by artificial intelligence.



Paytm CEO says AI will do the job of humans



According to a Business Today report, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, during a post-earnings call with analysts, said the platform had seen development in the past year and will soon use generative AI in fraud detection, support customer, and customer onboarding. Therefore, AI will carry out several tasks in the company.

"Generative AI will do a lot of work of humans from onboarding to customer care and fraud detection. Not only will those things become more efficient, but also help the business to scale to a new level of solutions," he said, according to the report.



It still needs to be determined whether this will affect human jobs. The report also added that Paytm's CEO feels that generative AI will "revolutionize the way server-side components are used, just like Google did with an Internet search." The entrepreneur also thinks that AI technology, by replacing work done by humans, will result in greater efficiency in the areas above and help companies scale to new heights of solutions.' While some believe this will help humans be more efficient at their jobs, others worry that technology could replace many jobs in the future. Whether AI will replace human jobs is debated, and different people have different views.





