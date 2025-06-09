Paytm Unveils Personalised UPI IDs to Protect User Privacy During Digital Transactions

Paytm, one of India’s leading digital payments platforms, has rolled out a new feature aimed at improving user privacy during everyday UPI transactions. The feature allows users to create personalised UPI IDs, eliminating the need to reveal their mobile numbers while sending or receiving money.

With digital payments becoming a daily norm across shops, services, and deliveries, Paytm’s new functionality provides an added layer of privacy. Users can now set a custom UPI handle—such as yourname@ptyes or yourname@ptaxis—instead of using their mobile-number-based UPI ID. This helps safeguard personal details, especially when transacting with unknown vendors, delivery agents, or service providers.

Currently, this feature is available to users who have UPI handles issued through Yes Bank and Axis Bank. Paytm has confirmed that it plans to roll out support for other partner banks soon, expanding the feature to more users across India.

According to a Paytm spokesperson, “We introduced personalised UPI IDs to give our users greater control and privacy in their digital transactions. Many users expressed concern about sharing their mobile numbers during payments, and this feature directly addresses that issue.”

Here’s how to create your personalised UPI ID on Paytm:

· Open the Paytm app on your phone.

· Tap the profile icon and navigate to ‘UPI Settings’.

· Select ‘Manage UPI ID’.

· Choose your custom UPI handle (based on availability).

· Confirm and set it as your primary UPI ID.

The process is quick and user-friendly, ensuring even first-time digital payment users can easily switch to a custom handle. Not only does it enhance security, but it also lets users build a more personal and professional digital identity—especially useful for freelancers, small business owners, and frequent payees.

As digital privacy becomes increasingly important, this move by Paytm reinforces its commitment to user safety and innovation in financial technology. With the UPI ecosystem continuing to grow, such features can make a meaningful difference in how users perceive and trust digital platforms.