Pebble launches Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch

One of India's fastest growing wearable brands, Pebble, has launched the newest smartwatch in its bestseller Cosmos series – the Cosmos Luxe. This is a feature-loaded AMOLED smartwatch with a Colored Always On Display. An industry-leading AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch, Pebble Cosmos Luxe sports a sophisticated and breathtaking 1.36" round AMOLED display with a best-in-class 600 Nits brightness. What makes this timepiece irresistible is that it is available for a limited period for just Rs 3,999, exclusively on Flipkart. The Cosmos Luxe is designed especially for those who want a statement digital timepiece to complement their classy look of the day. It's the best-looking smartwatch in the segment, with a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass. It comes in four colour variants, each more stunning than the last.

The Cosmos Luxe also boasts many upgraded features that have made the Cosmos series customer favourites, such as the best-in-class VC32 Series Health Sensors, which are dedicated sensors for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The Cosmos Luxe also offers smooth voice quality during calls, multiple health monitors and sports modes, and also a stress monitor and a period tracker. "With our latest launch in the Cosmos series, we wanted to make sure that best-in-class technology is paired with a premium aesthetic to make the ultimate lifestyle smartwatch. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe pairs stunning looks with cutting-edge tech features. It oozes style and luxury, and will not look out of place when you dress up for those special occasions. You can make the watch your own because it comes in four colour options, has 10 inbuilt watch faces and also 50 in-app ones.

It has a battery that lasts 5-7 days, so you don't have to recharge it every day and has push notifications to help you stay updated even though your phone may be in your pocket or bag." said Pebble co-founder Komal Agarwal. She further said that Pebble as a brand always listens to the customers' needs & requirements very carefully while developing any product. "Pebble Cosmos Luxe has a refreshing change from the square-shaped dials in the form of a round dial, for people who like it that way. It also offers step count, heart rate, sleep, sedentary, milage, blood oxygen, blood pressure, and calorie Count for the health-conscious, or the ones who are trying to get back on to the fitness track. We have made it a feature-packed, and value-for-money smartwatch," she added. The smartwatch is available in four trendy and classy colours - Space Black, Midnight Gold, and Ivory Gold. It is not just a fashion accessory but a 'smart' substitute to the existing designer analogue watches, Pebble Cosmos Luxe comes with a Weather forecast, music control, Message push/Notifications, Alarms, and Multiple Sports Modes that enable you to do much more with your smartwatch than you could have ever hoped to. A complete value for money product, it is a must-have for every lifestyle conscious individual.

