Pixel 6 Maybe Priced Relatively Affordable at $ 599

Pricing for the Pixel 6 could start at $ 599 with 128GB of storage, while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro could start at $ 898, based on early US prices at Target stores spotted by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. Lei posted a photo of prices already displayed on Target's shelves, while Lee has images from the retailer's inventory system showing the same prices. A "street date" for both phones (also known as their release dates) is listed as October 28.



Lee has previously reported that European starting prices for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be € 649 and € 899 respectively, while WinFuture's Roland Quandt has discovered Amazon UK listings showing the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro at priced at £ 849, with a shipping date of 1 November. The Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage could cost £ 100 more to £ 949.





Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US.



Pixel 6: $599

Pixel 6 Pro: $898



Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021





If they are accurate, these prices are much more affordable than we expected after Google said it was making an "ultra-high-end" smartphone in August. Google's hardware chief Rick Osterloh even said the new phone would "certainly be a premium-priced product," suggesting a price tag of more than $ 1,000. Instead, these starting prices are cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 5 that debuted for $ 699 last year.

Google is set to announce its latest smartphones at an event taking place on Tuesday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. The two phones will be Google's first to run its own Tensor processor, and could support face unlock, wireless fast charging of up to 23W via a new Pixel Stand, and will come with five years of Android security updates. If you want to get a closer look at the phones ahead of their official launch, find the details here about the phone that have been leaked about the launch.