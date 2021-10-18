  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Tech > Tech News

Pixel 6 Maybe Priced Relatively Affordable at $ 599

Pixel 6 Maybe Priced Relatively Affordable at $ 599
x

Pixel 6 Maybe Priced Relatively Affordable at $ 599

Highlights

Pricing for the Pixel 6 could start at $ 599 with 128GB of storage, while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro could start at $ 898, based on early US prices at Target stores spotted by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. $ 100 less than the Pixel 5, surprisingly.

Pricing for the Pixel 6 could start at $ 599 with 128GB of storage, while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro could start at $ 898, based on early US prices at Target stores spotted by M. Brandon Lee and Evan Lei. Lei posted a photo of prices already displayed on Target's shelves, while Lee has images from the retailer's inventory system showing the same prices. A "street date" for both phones (also known as their release dates) is listed as October 28.

Lee has previously reported that European starting prices for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be € 649 and € 899 respectively, while WinFuture's Roland Quandt has discovered Amazon UK listings showing the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro at priced at £ 849, with a shipping date of 1 November. The Pixel 6 Pro with 256GB of storage could cost £ 100 more to £ 949.



If they are accurate, these prices are much more affordable than we expected after Google said it was making an "ultra-high-end" smartphone in August. Google's hardware chief Rick Osterloh even said the new phone would "certainly be a premium-priced product," suggesting a price tag of more than $ 1,000. Instead, these starting prices are cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 5 that debuted for $ 699 last year.

Google is set to announce its latest smartphones at an event taking place on Tuesday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. The two phones will be Google's first to run its own Tensor processor, and could support face unlock, wireless fast charging of up to 23W via a new Pixel Stand, and will come with five years of Android security updates. If you want to get a closer look at the phones ahead of their official launch, find the details here about the phone that have been leaked about the launch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X