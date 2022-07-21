Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro goes on sale in India; find details

Google phone lovers' wait is over, as the Google Pixel 6a has arrived in India. The Google Pixel 6a, which was shown off at Google IO a few months ago, arrived in India and is now available for pre-order on Flipkart. Google says deliveries of the phone will start in India from July 28. Compared to the Google Pixel 4a, which was the last Google phone in India, the Pixel 6a has a significant increase in its price. The phone MRP is Rs 43,999, although it is available with some offers for now.



While it's clear that the Pixel 6a is by no means the "affordable" Pixel in India, the phone is likely to please consumers who want a clean Android phone straight from Google. It also helps that the Pixel 6a's camera is once again one of the best in its segment. Here at India Today Tech, we will have a quick impression of the device within a few hours, so check back with us later today or tomorrow.



Regarding specs, the Pixel 6a is firmly in the top class despite its price. The phone sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and comes in a two-tone glass and metal design. Inside its shell, it houses Google's in-house Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,306mAh battery. The phone has a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter.

Like other Pixel phones, this one also runs a clean version of Android, currently Android 12, but will likely be updated to Android 13 soon. In fact, this software update, along with the clean interface and a stellar main camera, will be the key points of sale of the Pixel 6a. Although given the price of the phone in India, it may only be for Pixel enthusiasts to find it attractive compared to other phones that pack bigger screens and more features.

Pixel 6a deals and discounts:



- The Pixel 6a, like earlier Pixel phones in India, will be sold on Flipkart at an MRP of Rs 43,999.

- Now, Axis Bank card users can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on purchasing the Pixel 6a, which will cost Rs 39,999.



- If a consumer exchanges an older Pixel phone, he/she will get a Rs 6,000 discount on the exchange.



- The Rs 2,000 discount will be available in exchange for any other brand phone.



- Consumers will also be able to buy a Nest Hub Gen2, FitBit Inspire 2 or Pixel Buds A Series at a special price of Rs 4,500 if they also buy Pixel 6a.



Pixel Buds Pro goes on sale



Along with the Pixel 6a, Google and Flipkart will also sell the Pixel Buds Pro in India. Buds Pro can be bought in India from July 28 for Rs 19,990. Google says that the Buds Pro will offer up to 11 hours of music playback (7 hours with active noise cancellation turned on).