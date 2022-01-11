PLAY gears up to launch PLAYGO DUALPODS; Dual Driver TWS PODS!

Wireless earphones have ushered in a new era of modernism and raised the bar for what it means to be cool among youngsters. Delivering on this mission, PLAY, a leading Indian start-up providing state-of-the-art hearable technology products, has launched PLAYGO DUALPODS to offer an immersive audio experience to users.



Available at just INR 1799, PLAYGO DUALPODS are TWS Pods for Indian consumers looking for a highly advanced yet exhilarating audio experience. The pods allow users to enjoy a true wireless experience and move freely while working from home or at the office, exercising at the gym or simply walking down the street. Built upon a supremely glamorous design and industry-first features, PLAYGO DUALPODS come in the vibrant hues of Teal Green, Space Grey and Galaxy Black.



Integrated with DUAL drivers (two drivers in every pod despite small ear designs), the PLAYGO DUALPODS provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverb and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGO DUALPODS do an excellent job at environment Noise reduction (ENR) owing to the multiple mic design, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience.Speaking on this occasion, Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer at PLAY, said, "We are immensely pleased with the launch of PLAYGO DUALPOD which is a true showcase of our design capabilities and future product roadmap.

We have always been conscious of our TG's aspirations, not forgetting their budget constraints for their desirable audio experience. With PLAYGO DUALPODS, we raise the industry benchmark of customer satisfaction and do justice to our core motto of happy and satisfied customer acquisition. PLAYGO DUALPODS is a designed-in-India, made-in-India and made-for-India product that stands up to showcase the Indian design and manufacturing capabilities. Promising electrifying, pocket-friendly and uniquely designed attributes, the PLAYGO DUALPODS will surely find merit amidst the Indian clientele."

PLAYGO DUALPODS - Specifications and Availability



Designed by PLAY's in-house R&D team, the featherlight PLAYGO DUALPODS buds weigh around 3.7gm apiece, making them comfortable for a long duration. The product's lightweight doesn't impede its ability to imbibe the latest technological advancements. The pods fit snugly in users' ears with a carefully set in-ear design. It ultimately reduces audio loss and separates users from external noises, keeping them engaged in the audio-listening experience. Integrated with dual and EBEL drivers accompanied by high-sensitivity design, the DUALPODS provides an enhanced and high-quality sound experience to users.



The PLAYGO DUALPODS is equipped with a premium-grade microphone to provide crystal-clear calls, ensuring seamless communication at all times. The device offers a playtime of up to 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. It also has a USB Type-C charging connector for rapid charging.



The PLAYGO DUALPODS also comes with a superior BlueTooth 5.1 chip, which ensures that the device offers a smooth connection with smartphones in an instant. It can connect with the smartphone immediately, eliminating the need to unlock the phone while delivering outstanding sound quality up to a distance of 10 meters.



The smart and sensitive touch controls of PLAYGO DUALPODS also sport new-age voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, enabling users to change track, accept & reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch. Furthermore, the IPX4 rating ensures that users can enjoy the workout experience or drizzle in July-August without worrying about the pods getting damaged by sweat or rain. Overall, PLAYGO DUALPODS is a masterpiece of an innovation that equips modern-day consumers with brilliant wearable technology.



Consumers can order PLAYGO DUALPODS through popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart or PLAY's official website https://theworldofplay.com/.



About PLAY



Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, PLAY was co-founded by Mr Vikas Jain, co-founder of Micromax, in 2019, along with his school friend Mr Sandeep Banga. The Indian consumer technology brand aims to design innovative, trendy, and best-in-class smart wearables and acoustic and similar products. PLAY has introduced a wide range of wearable and acoustic products over the last one year and is constantly innovating in product design at their design labs in Pune. The homegrown brand has a robust R&D team in India, which works upon the consumer feedback and analytics received on their digital platforms and also from their consumer support teams. PLAY products are currently available only in India and UAE. In India, PLAY has online partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart as well as its own e-store (https://theworldofplay.com/) besides being available in offline stores across the country.