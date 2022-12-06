PlayGo Dura – Perfect companion for the music lovers

PLAY has launched its new PlayGo Dura earbuds today, December 6, 2022. These earbuds come for Rs 2999 with one year warranty, placing them in the budget segment compared to other brands in the same area. Let's check what they offer.

What's in the Box?

PlayGoDura earbuds were securely packed in a two-layered box. It had PlayGo Dura earbuds, a charging case, a type-C charging cable, two extra pairs of ear tips, a user manual, and a warranty card.





PlayGo Dura Earbuds in the Box

Design



The charging case has the PLAY logo on the front, with an indicator light and a USB-C port at the bottom for charging. Behind the case, you will get to see the model name and battery specifications. The charging case closes finely because of the magnets; the weight of the buds is light and comfortable to wear. It is available in two colours Black and White. We got the colour black, which is good though I think White would have been even better.













The earbuds and case design match efficiently, and you can easily keep and take out the earbuds inside the case. The earbuds are ergonomically friendly, lightweight, and comfortable fit, along with an exhilarating HD audio quality.







PlayGo Dura Earbuds are ergonomically designed

Battery and Charging



PLAY promises 10 hours of playback on a single charge and & upto 30 hours with a charging case. The battery backup was good, and we got close to what was claimed. We are satisfied with the call quality as well. The battery capacity of a single earbud is 50mAh, and the charging case battery capacity is 300mAh. When you put the earbuds in the charging case, the blue LED of the charging case and the red LED of the earbuds get turned on, which shows that the earbuds are getting charged. Earbuds charging takes around 50 mins. The buds also have a light which turns red and blue.

When you connect the type-C charging cable to the charging case, the red LED indicator keeps blinking; this shows that the charging case is getting charged. Once the charging case gets wholly charged, the red LED indicator stops blinking, and you can remove it from the charging. The charging case takes approximately 1hr 10 mins to charge.

Calls and Connectivity

The PlayGo Dura earbuds come with extra powerful enhanced bass and extra loud (EBEL) drivers that enrich the music experience. In addition, its latest Bluetooth 5.1 enables you to connect these earbuds with Bluetooth-enabled iOS and Android devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. It offers a Wireless working range of around 10m. I could pair them in one go, and auto-reconnect was also glitch-free.

The earbuds have touch controls where you can hold on the right earbud and press to increase volume and on the left earbud to decrease it. Once you wear the earbud, you hear "Connected to PlayGo Dura". You can double-tap on any earbud to receive or disconnect a call. You need to tap four times on any earbud to use the Assistant. The sound between the two earbuds syncs nicely, and it offers an excellent experience for music lovers. Microphone with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) offers HD Sound quality & clear voice communication.

Verdict

Even after using it for a long time, there is zero tiredness felt in the ears, making PlayGo Dura a perfect audio wear for daily use.