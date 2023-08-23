  • Menu
PM Congratules ISRO Chairman over Phone

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called chairman of ISRO Somnath from South Africa over phone and congratulated him.

He said “Somnath ji Aap ka naam Chandrama se juda hai. AAp ke sare parivar vale bahut khush honge Aap ko aur Aap ke sare team ko bahut bahut badhayi.

