PM Modi launches 5G services in India; Find details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, October 1. This has ushered in a new technological era for the country. In the initial phase, 5G connectivity will be rolled out in 13 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Jamnagar. By 2024, the 5G technology will be introduced throughout India. 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rates, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and also network efficiency.

Historic day for 21st century India! 5G technology will revolutionise the telecom sector. https://t.co/OfyAVeIY0A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2022

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke at the event: "PM Modi is launching 5G services in India. In the history of telecom, today would be recorded in golden letters. Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of Digital India. It is the mode to bring digital services to every person." Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said: "Very proud of what we have demonstrated. To COAI (Cellular Operators Assn of India) and DoT (Department of Telecom), I can say we are ready to take leadership, and Indian Mobile Congress should now become Asian Mobile Congress and Global Mobile Congress." He also announced that Reliance Jio will launch affordable 5G services nationwide by December 2023.

In a short while from now, at 10 AM the Indian Mobile Congress commences where India's 5G revolution is all set to be launched. I specially urge those from the tech world, my young friends and the StartUp world to join this special programme. https://t.co/0JVJxMQEFw https://t.co/81gTtZEwz2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said that Airtel will launch 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metropolitan areas, on Saturday and progressively cover the entire country by March 2024. The Prime Minister also opened the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The IMC 2022 is scheduled to take place from October 1 to 4 with the theme "New Digital Universe". It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities arising from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology. PM Modi also inspected the exhibition at the Pragati Maidan. Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani demonstrated a use case for 5G services to the Prime Minister.