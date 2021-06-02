Poco Announces its First 5G phone to come on June 8 in India

Poco announced the launch date of its first 5G phone in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G will launch on June 8 in India. The smartphone is also confirmed to go on sale on Flipkart. The announcement comes soon after Poco teased the Poco F3 GT launch in India for the third quarter of this year.

Poco M3 Pro 5G got launched in Europe last month, and it comes with similar specs to the Redmi Note 10 5G but with a new Poco look. The smartphone starts at 180 euros, which translates to roughly ₹ 16,100. Poco is expected to price the M3 Pro 5G in India. It comes in three colour options: black, yellow, and blue.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD + punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. On the Poco M3 Pro 5G, you get a triple rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Some of the camera features include video macro mode, time-lapse video, and slow-motion video.

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor with support for AI face unlock. Its connectivity options include NFC, dual SIM, 5G dual standby, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.