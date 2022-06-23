Poco F4 to launch globally today; Find Details

Poco is all set to introduce the Poco F4 to the global market today. The Poco F4, with a special focus on gaming, will reach many countries. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB and UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, the Poco F4 will connect speakers with IQOO Neo 6, which also draws power from the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.



The Poco F4 will be the successor to the Poco F3 GT, which is priced at Rs 28,999, with the top variant costing Rs 31,999. India Today Tech has learned that the Poco F4 will also be priced similarly. It is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000. The Neo 6, the latest gaming-focused phone from IQOO, also costs Rs 29,000 in the Indian market. Poco F4 could also have the unreleased OnePlus Nord 2T, also speculated to be similarly priced. The smartphone will launch in a virtual event at 5:30 p.m. m.

Poco has not revealed the names of the countries where the phone will debut, but India is undoubtedly on the list. The Poco F4 product page has already been published on Flipkart.

Poco had teased some of the Poco F4's key specs before the big launch. The design of the smartphone has not been kept a secret either. Poco has revealed that the smartphone will feature an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a sampling rate of 360Hz. In addition, the smartphone will include Dolby Atmos-compatible stereo speakers, which many popular options in the price segment lack.

Poco F4 5G will get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone will house a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 67W charger, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in just 11 minutes.

In the camera department, the Poco F4 will feature a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 64-megapixel primary OIS camera along with a macro sensor and a wide-angle lens. On the front, the Poco F4 5G will feature a punch-hole design right at the top, with slim bezels on the sides.