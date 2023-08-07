Poco M6 Pro 5G-enabled launches for less than Rs 10,000

Poco has quietly launched the Poco M6 Pro in India. The new phone is aimed at budget-focused masses who want to experience 5G. The basic variant carries a sticker price of Rs 10,999, making it one of India's most affordable 5G phones. Other key features of the phone include a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Poco M6 Pro packs two cameras on the rear.



Poco M6 Pro: Price in India

As mentioned, the price of the Poco M6 Pro starts at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top variant, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, costs Rs 12,999. The Poco M6 Pro has two colour options: Power Black and Forest Green. Its sale will begin on August 9 through Flipkart. The company also collaborates with ICICI Bank to offer an introductory discount of Rs 1,000. It means that customers can buy the smartphone for an effective price of Rs 9,999 or Rs 11,999. The latest Poco phone comes days after Xiaomi launched an affordable 5G phone in India. The smartphone is dubbed Redmi 12 5G and carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Poco M6 Pro: Specifications

The Poco M6 Pro resembles the Poco M5 with slight tweaks to the rear camera module. A large black patch on the back still includes the camera cutouts and Poco branding. The front has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, a rare smartphone design in this range. The sides have the usual power button and volume controls. The phone features a 6.79-inch 90Hz Full-HD+ with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It gets power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco M6 Pro runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box and is promised to get two major Android OS updates plus three years of security updates. By comparison, many smartphones in the sub-Rs 12K category receive a major Android update.

The backpack has a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is it is an 8-megapixel camera. Other key features include 18W fast charging, IP53 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G and dual-band Wi-Fi.