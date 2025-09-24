Live
Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan Review: A Stylish Powerhouse for Indian Homes
Polycab’s Aery Plus HS pedestal fan blends style, speed, and durability, delivering powerful cooling performance backed by efficiency and reliability.
When the summer heat peaks in India, even the best air conditioners sometimes need a reliable companion for quick cooling and ventilation. While air conditioners dominate the market, pedestal fans remain a practical and versatile choice. That’s where a high-speed pedestal fan makes all the difference. Among the latest contenders, the Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan has been designed to deliver robust air circulation with modern aesthetics and dependable build quality. Priced at ₹5,099 and backed by a 2-year warranty, this fan promises both style and substance. Let’s dive deeper into its performance, features, and unboxing experience.
Let’s take a closer look at how this model stands out in its segment.
What’s in the Box?
Opening the box, the Polycab Aery Plus HS comes neatly packed with all major components securely wrapped. Inside, you get:
- The motor housing (protected with Polycab branding tape and thermocol)
- The fan guard and 3-blade assembly, pre-mounted inside the grill
- A sturdy circular base, which supports the entire structure
- The adjustable stand/pipe, wrapped in protective plastic
- A warranty card and user manual (depending on the batch packaging)
Polycab’s Aery Plus HS pedestal fan in the Box
The unboxing experience gives a sense of a thoughtfully packaged product where each part feels robust and premium.
Design and Build Quality
At first glance, the Polycab Aery Plus HS impresses with its sleek, white finish and minimalist design that easily blends into modern and traditional interiors, such as living rooms, bedrooms, or even office setups. The 400mm sweep ensures broad coverage, while the sturdy base provides solid stability, even at top speeds. Unlike cheaper alternatives, the fan feels durable, thanks to its heavy-duty motor housing and the use of quality materials. This ensures that it is not just a seasonal purchase but a long-lasting home essential. The Polycab Aery Plus HS is designed with practicality in mind. The three-blade structure is optimised for balance and airflow. Controls are straightforward, allowing users to quickly adjust speeds based on their preferences. The oscillation is seamless, and the fan remains stable even at its maximum speed, thanks to the reinforced base.
Adjustments & Ease of Use
The Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan is designed with practical adjustability to suit different household needs. The tilt-adjustable head, controlled by a simple knob at the side, allows users to angle the airflow upward or downward depending on the room layout. This makes it equally effective whether you’re seated on a sofa, working at a desk, or lying in bed. The oscillation control knob on the motor top is easy to operate- push down to activate smooth side-to-side movement, and pull up to lock the fan in one direction. Additionally, the height-adjustable stand gives flexibility to raise or lower the fan to the desired level, making it versatile for both small and large spaces. Combined with its three-speed control settings, these adjustment features ensure the Aery Plus HS offers a customised and comfortable cooling experience.
Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan with Versatile Settings
Performance and Speed
This is where the Aery Plus HS shines. With a high-speed operation of 2100 RPM and an air delivery capacity of 95 CMM, the fan doesn’t just circulate air- it blasts it across the room, making it ideal for large spaces and gatherings. The aerodynamic blades play a crucial role here, designed to push more air with minimal resistance, translating into smoother and firmer airflow. Noise levels are moderate, as expected from a high-speed pedestal fan. While it’s not whisper-quiet, it doesn’t cross into unpleasant territory either. For most users, the airflow quality more than makes up for the slight hum.
Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan in Action
For households that often struggle with sticky summer evenings, the fan’s performance offers instant relief. Whether used alongside an AC or independently, the airflow feels fresh, maintaining comfort even in humid conditions.
Technology and Efficiency
One of the most notable features is the 100% copper winding motor, a mark of both quality and longevity. Copper ensures better conductivity, less heat build-up, and improved efficiency, which in turn leads to a longer motor life. Combined with temperature overload protection, the fan is built to withstand extended hours of use without compromising safety.
Its smooth oscillation is another plus point, ensuring uniform air circulation across the room without jerks or noise. At 110 watts, the power consumption is reasonable given its performance range, making it a fair balance between energy use and cooling output.
Price and Warranty
At ₹5,099, the Aery Plus HS sits in the premium pedestal fan category, but its feature set justifies the price tag. Many budget fans may cost less, but they often compromise on durability, motor quality, and consistency of speed. With a 2-year product warranty, Polycab adds an extra layer of confidence for buyers, ensuring after-sales support if needed.
The fan is readily available both online through major e-commerce platforms and offline at leading electrical and appliance retail outlets, making it easily accessible for customers across India.
Verdict
The Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan is a stylish yet powerful addition to Indian households looking for strong air delivery, durability, and reliable performance. With its aerodynamic blades, high-speed motor, copper winding, and safety protection, it sets itself apart from ordinary pedestal fans in the market. If you’re searching for a pedestal fan that combines design, performance, and long-term reliability, the Polycab Aery Plus HS makes a strong case at its price point. It’s not just another cooling appliance—it’s a dependable summer companion built to last.