Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan Review: A Stylish Powerhouse for Indian Homes

When the summer heat peaks in India, even the best air conditioners sometimes need a reliable companion for quick cooling and ventilation. While air conditioners dominate the market, pedestal fans remain a practical and versatile choice. That’s where a high-speed pedestal fan makes all the difference. Among the latest contenders, the Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan has been designed to deliver robust air circulation with modern aesthetics and dependable build quality. Priced at ₹5,099 and backed by a 2-year warranty, this fan promises both style and substance. Let’s dive deeper into its performance, features, and unboxing experience. Let’s take a closer look at how this model stands out in its segment. What’s in the Box? Opening the box, the Polycab Aery Plus HS comes neatly packed with all major components securely wrapped. Inside, you get: The motor housing (protected with Polycab branding tape and thermocol)

The fan guard and 3-blade assembly, pre-mounted inside the grill

A sturdy circular base, which supports the entire structure

The adjustable stand/pipe, wrapped in protective plastic

A warranty card and user manual (depending on the batch packaging)









Polycab’s Aery Plus HS pedestal fan in the Box



The unboxing experience gives a sense of a thoughtfully packaged product where each part feels robust and premium.

Design and Build Quality At first glance, the Polycab Aery Plus HS impresses with its sleek, white finish and minimalist design that easily blends into modern and traditional interiors, such as living rooms, bedrooms, or even office setups. The 400mm sweep ensures broad coverage, while the sturdy base provides solid stability, even at top speeds. Unlike cheaper alternatives, the fan feels durable, thanks to its heavy-duty motor housing and the use of quality materials. This ensures that it is not just a seasonal purchase but a long-lasting home essential. The Polycab Aery Plus HS is designed with practicality in mind. The three-blade structure is optimised for balance and airflow. Controls are straightforward, allowing users to quickly adjust speeds based on their preferences. The oscillation is seamless, and the fan remains stable even at its maximum speed, thanks to the reinforced base. Adjustments & Ease of Use The Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan is designed with practical adjustability to suit different household needs. The tilt-adjustable head, controlled by a simple knob at the side, allows users to angle the airflow upward or downward depending on the room layout. This makes it equally effective whether you’re seated on a sofa, working at a desk, or lying in bed. The oscillation control knob on the motor top is easy to operate- push down to activate smooth side-to-side movement, and pull up to lock the fan in one direction. Additionally, the height-adjustable stand gives flexibility to raise or lower the fan to the desired level, making it versatile for both small and large spaces. Combined with its three-speed control settings, these adjustment features ensure the Aery Plus HS offers a customised and comfortable cooling experience.







Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan with Versatile Settings

Performance and Speed This is where the Aery Plus HS shines. With a high-speed operation of 2100 RPM and an air delivery capacity of 95 CMM, the fan doesn’t just circulate air- it blasts it across the room, making it ideal for large spaces and gatherings. The aerodynamic blades play a crucial role here, designed to push more air with minimal resistance, translating into smoother and firmer airflow. Noise levels are moderate, as expected from a high-speed pedestal fan. While it’s not whisper-quiet, it doesn’t cross into unpleasant territory either. For most users, the airflow quality more than makes up for the slight hum.





Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan in Action