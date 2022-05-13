Prices Slashed! Check iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE discounts on Flipkart

It's raining deals on iPhones on Flipkart. Flipkart has announced some fabulous discounts on various iPhones. So check out the deep price cuts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE! These are available with instant discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits.

iPhone 13 – Apple's current flagship 128GB iPhone 13 variant is available for Rs. 74,900 on Flipkart. While on the exchange up to Rs. 16,000 can be tapped further. Flipkart offers the same banking offers and gifts as the iPhone 13. So, hurry up and take advantage of these amazing offers! (Apple)

iPhone 12: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 56,999 on Flipkart. The cost of the phone can be further reduced by as much as Rs. 13000 if you buy it in exchange, and there are also bank offers. The gifts include Bitcoin worth Rs. 201, and BYJU'S Classes Online Class Introductory Package worth Rs. 999. (apple)

iPhone SE 2 – The 64GB variant of the iPhone is available on Flipkart for Rs. 30,499. In exchange, you can get up to Rs 13,000 off the iPhone SE 2. Banking deals include 10 percent off Citi credit/debit cards and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. Free gifts are also provided, such as Bitcoin worth Rs. 201, and BYJU'S Classes Online Class Introductory Package worth Rs. 999. (apple)

iPhone 11 – The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 43,000. If you buy it for an additional discount of up to Rs. 13000 can be used. Various banking offers are also available. The gifts include Bitcoin worth Rs. 201, and BYJU'S Classes Online Class Introductory Package worth Rs. 999. (apple)

iPhone 12 Mini – The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs. 49,999 on Flipkart. While with the help of the exchange offer of up to Rs. An additional 13000 discount can be used. Apart from these, Flipkart also offers bank deals and giveaways on the iPhone 12 Mini. (Apple)