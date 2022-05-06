Primathon helps your business grow technologically - Sagar Patidar, Founder and Director

In the next 12 months, Primathon a Gurgaon based startup is eyeing 300% growth in terms of revenue and employees. They are already working with US and European customers but very aggressively planning to expand in these territories and extend their services to UAE.



Sagar Patidar, Founder and Director of Primathon, sharing his journey with The Hans India, says, "We build customised software solutions for our customers and serve as a one-stop technical solution partner."

Sagar Patidar, Founder and Director - Primathon

Mr Sagar comes from a small village in Madhya Pradesh. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi in 2015 and was the first formally educated and academically qualified engineer from this entire agriculturally oriented family. He is also an alumnus of JNV and Kota. After experimenting with his interests and almost quitting his final year at IIT, he finally saw the light and rose as an entrepreneur and founded Primathon in April 2019.



All about Primathon

We believe software is a milestone for a company's growth. Primathon hits the mark in creating scalable software services and strives to build a brand by providing high-quality services. It is a process and user-driven company, providing on-time delivery and various services such as web application development, mobile application development, e-commerce development and management, data analytics, and AI/ML and Web3.

Inspiring Journey of Primathon

Speaking about our journey, the company began with a small team of two people and currently has more than 45 employees working in various departments. We did well in our first year of establishment, with a revenue of 84 lakhs, and are currently looking at a revenue of more than $1.5 million, with a target of reaching $10 million in revenue by 2025. In addition, over 50+ tech companies trust us globally to build and scale engineering teams with distributed talent. Sotheby's, Paxful, Staybloom, Freshworks, Coca-Cola, Exl, and Epifi, to name a few. We also have global and leading clients like Reliance Capital, Crypterns, and many more. The journey has been fantastic and overwhelming, considering that the company has been bootstrapped from the beginning. We are also targeting an IPO in this decade.

Mr Sagar Patidar's contributions to the company and industry

In the first year of the establishment of Primathon, they did well, with a revenue of 84 lakhs, and Mr Sagar knew at that moment that there was no going back. He believed in empowering and uplifting the majority of the Indian population to better levels of financial freedom. His personal goal is to create wealth, not just for himself but for the people who work with him, his employees, and the people around him. In addition, multiple enablement channels for Indians will be established.

In the past 1.5 years, they built the capacity to serve their customers with big data analytics, data science, and Web3 technologies. They delivered use cases like customer behaviour analytics, innovative communication through intelligent user segmentation, image to text, voice analytics, etc., in the data analytics domain. Furthermore, they have also delivered use cases like smart contract development, centralised and decentralised exchange platforms, etc. They are growing our Web3 capacity and will soon launch a dedicated brand in this space.

Primathon'sTech solutions

Primathon builds various software solutions and provides services such as web application development, mobile application development, e-commerce development and management, data analytics, AI/ML, Web3 and booking platforms. We also offer Dashboard and Data Visualisation, Admin Panels and CMS, and ERC20 Token.

Their customised software solutions assist our customers with business automation, scaling their operation and helping their customers with world-class digital experience on their products or services. In addition, they act as a technology partner for any of their business needs.

Machine Learning (ML) shaping various industries

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have changed the way people function worldwide. One of the most significant advantages of AI and machine learning is their capacity to manage massive amounts of data. Furthermore, extensive data analysis combined with machine learning has enabled various new-age applications to make judgments based on data-driven predictions and patterns derived from the analysis in multiple industries by improving productivity and efficiency.

Disruptive technologies like IoT/Big Data analytics/AI/Machine Learning/Cloud Computing/Web3 impact today's innovations across various industries

Disruptive technologies like IoT, Big Data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Web3 have the potential to impact growth, employment, and disparity by introducing new markets and business methods and new product infrastructure and workforce.

These technologies transform products that were formerly so expensive and complex that only a small number of people with a significant amount of money could afford them. Disruptive technology opens it up to a much larger public and makes it more accessible and affordable.

Primathon's mission and vision

Primathon's mission is to enable developers and the technology community with the highest software engineering quality. The vision is to build a digital conglomerate that creates an impact for millions.



