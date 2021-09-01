PUBG Mobile data transfer to BGMI will stop for Facebook users

PUBG Mobile Data Transfer to the Battlegrounds Mobile India App, the Indian version of the popular Battle Royale game that was released after PUBG was banned in India last year, has announced that it will no longer allow users to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik (referred by the company as the "old" app) to Battlegrounds Mobile India if they use the Facebook login method. The company has revealed that BGMI users will have almost a month to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile by logging in with their Facebook account, after which it will be closed on September 28.



In a post on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website, the developers explained the reason why the PUBG Mobile data transfer function based on the Facebook account was closed. Due to changes in the Facebook SDK policy, the game will not allow users to move their data from the banned game to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Facebook will reportedly block users from logging into their accounts using a built-in browser on October 5, but it appears that Krafton has decided to shut down its feature for these users a few days before the deadline.

"We would like to request you to proceed with the data transfer before September 28th if you wish to do it using your Facebook linked account. Also, after October 5th, logins will be disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on your device; we apologize for the inconvenience, but please install the Facebook App to use the game," the company shared in the post. Since there is no mention of Twitter accounts, gamers should be able to transfer their data using Twitter, even after this date.

However, players who are logged into Battlegrounds Mobile India to play (and not to transfer their data) need not worry as these changes do not apply to game logins. This means that if players want to access the game while using their Facebook account, it should still work after October 5, but users will also need to have the Facebook app installed on their device.