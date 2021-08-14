PUBG Mobile, Honour of Kings, Among Us - Most played games in 2021

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors, the mobile gaming market has grown extremely fast. And the first half of 2021 has been rewarding as the online gaming industry is on track to surpass the $120-billion mark by the end of the year. As per an analytics firm App Annie, is 3.1 times more than that the revenue expected from gaming consoles.



The report said that in the first half of 2021, there were over 810 games surpassing $1 million in consumer spend each month on average, with 7 of them surpassing $100 million. This number was up 25% from 2019 at 650 games over $1 mn in monthly spend and only 2 over $100 million in monthly spend.

The report further says that India remained the world's biggest mobile gaming market as far as iOS and Android downloads are concerned in the first half of 2021. Asia Pacific (APAC) remained the world's biggest region for consumer spend in mobile games, accounting for over 45% of the market share.

List of most played games in Q1 2021

1. PUBG Mobile

2. Honour of Kings

3. Among Us!

4. Candy Crush Saga

5. ROBLOX

6. Free Fire

7. Ludo King

8. Game For Peace

9. Minecraft Pocket Edition

10. Call of Duty: Mobile

List of most downloaded games in Q1 2021

1. Join Clash 3D

2. Free Fire

3. Bridge Race

4. Among Us!

5. Subway Surfer

6. High Heels

7. Ludo King

8. DOP 2: Delete One Part

9. Phone Case DIY

10. ROBLOX

Most Sold Games in Q1 2021

1. ROBLOX

2. GenShin Impact

3. Honour of Kings

4. PUBG Mobile

5. Coin Master

6. Pokemon Go

7. Candy Crush Saga

8. Rise of Kingdoms

9. Uma Musume Pretty Derby

10. Homescapes





