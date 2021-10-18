PUBG New State - Find Latest APK and OBB Download Links Here

PUBG Mobile may have been banned in the country last year only to return in its Indian avatar as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), but the original game is still popular around the world. When it comes to popularity, PUBG has few competitors such as Fortnite and Garena Free Fire. While Garena recently released a premium version of the Free Fire game with improved graphics, animations, and more in the form of Free Fire Max, gamers are looking forward to the release of PUBG New State, a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile with more and better game modes. . graphics.



Last month, we reported that Krafton had announced pre-registrations for PUBG New State in the country, ending nearly seven months of speculation about whether the next title would be released in the country. Similar to the original PUBG Mobile game, players will enter a battlefield, but this time, the game will take place in 2051. Once they land in TROI, players will have to make the best use of the terrain, interact with objects and use their best strategy to beat their opponents and win the game.

With the arrival of PUBG New State, gamers can also expect to see incredibly realistic graphics on mobile phones along with the customization of familiar weapons, vehicles, and even tools like drones. However, it is currently unknown exactly which devices will be able to play the game on high settings and enjoy these improved graphics. Also, it is not known if there will be a "Lite" version of PUBG New State for lower-powered devices as offered by its predecessor.

While players have already pre-registered for the game, which is currently in early testing, players are reportedly able to download the necessary APK and OBB files to test the game on their Android phones. However, they should also be aware that downloading installation files over the Internet can be a dangerous business and can result in loss of data, privacy, and security. Here's how to download and play PUBG New State on your Android smartphone.

1 Download the PUBG New State APK and OBB expansion file for the game from this link. You may need to open the link in a desktop browser.

2. First tap on the APK file, which will install the app. You may need to allow the installation of apps from unknown sources first. 3. Now go to the Android folder in your phone storage, open the "obb" folder and paste the OBB file inside a folder named "com.pubg.newstate.beta". You may need to create this folder if it does not exist.

4. Delete the installation files you downloaded to save space on your phone and start playing.