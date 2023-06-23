Qualcomm to deliver next-gen Snapdragon chips for Sony smartphones

Chip-maker Qualcomm on Friday said it has extended its collaboration with Sony to power its future smartphones with next-generation Snapdragon platforms.

The companies agreed to work together on the next generations of premium, high and mid-tier smartphones.

"We're thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers," said OH Kwon, SVP of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC).

"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet the demands of consumers globally," kwon added.

The efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies' advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony's future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors," said Tsutomu Hamaguchi, head of mobile communications business unit, Sony Corporation.

Xperia 1 V which is Sony's latest flagship smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology, delivering unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry.