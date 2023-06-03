Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip may arrive in October 2023

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to have a new "1+5+2" architecture, which ARM revealed last month, different from the "1+2+2+3" configuration of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to previous rumours, thechipset is expected to have a new "1+5+2" architecture, which ARM revealed last month, different from the "1+2+2+3" configuration of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This new architecture is expected to result in a more powerful performance core with a higher frequency using the TSMC 4nm process node. It is reported that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will contain 1 main Cortex-X4 core, 5 performance cores and 2 energy efficiency cores, as well as Adreno 750 GPU.

Leaker Ice Universe has stated that the Adreno 750 GPU will provide a significant performance boost compared to the Adreno 740 and will have a 10MB L3 cache instead of its predecessor's 8MB L3 cache.

The Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be the first to use this chip when it launches in November, according to Digital Chat Station. Also, the vivo X100 series, iQOO 12 series, Redmi K70 series, OnePlus 12, Realme GT5, and others could also come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 later in 2023.

Qualcomm in the high-end chipset game MediaTek may beatin the high-end chipset game

Rumours abound that the Dimensity 9300 is anticipated to launch before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We can expect it to arrive in late September or early October, which again is before the expected November launch.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 is said to have a different configuration compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with 4 Corex X4+ cores and 4 Cortex A720 cores, as well as an Immortalis-G720 GPU, and will be manufactured on the TSMC N4P process. The vivo X100 series is rumoured to be one of the first to use this new chip.



