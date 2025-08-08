Rakshabandhan 2025: Celebrate the Bond with Thoughtful Tech Gifts for Your Sibling

Rakshabandhan is more than just a sacred thread; it's a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings. This year, go beyond the usual sweets and envelopes, and surprise your brother or sister with a smart, practical gift they’ll truly appreciate. Whether they love brewing the perfect cup of coffee or upgrading their home with stylish tech, we’ve got you covered.

Explore thoughtful and useful gifts like the Orient Electric Aisha Juicer Mixer Grinder for the health-conscious sibling, the premium DeLonghi EC685.BK Espresso Machine for the coffee lover, or the Durahot Electric Kettle for quick tea breaks. If you're thinking big, the Acer Vpro 32-inch TV makes for a fantastic entertainment upgrade. You can also add a touch of comfort with the Aery Plus Pedestal HS Model Fan and beat the heat in style. Orient Electric Aisha 2-Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder

Orient Electric Aisha 2-Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder

This Raksha Bandhan, thoughtful gifting takes centre stage. Instead of the usual, consider something that blends utility with care—a present that fits seamlessly into her everyday life. The Orient Electric Aisha Juicer Mixer Grinder is designed for modern routines, with a 450W balanced coil motor, leak-proof stainless steel jars, and a sleek ABS body that complements any kitchen space. Priced at ₹2,899, it’s a smart, stylish pick that reflects the spirit of the festival: celebrating bonds with gifts that are both meaningful and practical. DeLonghi EC685.BK Espresso Coffee Machine

DeLonghi EC685.BK Espresso Coffee Machine

This Raksha Bandhan, elevate your gifting game with something that is equal parts indulgent and intentional. For the sister who starts her day with a strong brew or unwinds with a creamy cappuccino, the DeLonghi EC685.BK Espresso Machine brings the café experience home. Its sleek stainless-steel body fits beautifully into modern kitchens, while the compact 15cm width makes it ideal for smaller spaces. Powered by a 1350W motor and 15-bar pressure system, it delivers rich, aromatic coffee with barista-level precision. The adjustable milk frother and Thermoblock heating system ensure every cup is smooth, hot, and ready in under 40 seconds. Compatible with both ground coffee and ESE pods, it offers flexibility without fuss. At ₹26,500, it’s more than a coffee machine—it’s a lifestyle upgrade. A gift that turns everyday moments into something special. Durahot Electric Kettle

Durahot Electric Kettle

Surprise your sister with the Durahot Electric Kettle, a smart blend of style and everyday utility. Its 1.5L capacity and 1500W power ensure quick boiling for tea, coffee or instant meals. Designed with a cool-touch body, auto cut-off, and a 360-degree cordless base, it brings safety and ease to every use. Compact and elegant, it fits perfectly into any kitchen. At just ₹999, it is a practical and thoughtful gift she will truly appreciate.

Acer 80 cm (32-inch) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV

This device features an HD Ready (1366 × 768) QLED display, delivering vibrant visuals and sharp picture quality. It runs on Google TV powered by Android 14, ensuring a smooth and smart user experience. With 16 GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for apps and content. Additionally, it comes equipped with powerful 30 W Dolby Audio speakers for an immersive sound experience. Polycab Wizzy Plus

Polycab Wizzy Plus