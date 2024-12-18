Realme 14x with Rainwater Smart Touch Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs 14,999

Realme has unveiled the Realme 14x, the first device in its 14 series, in India. The new smartphone succeeds the Realme 12x, which was launched in April 2023. The Realme 14x comes with several impressive features, including the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a large 6,000mAh battery, an IP69 rating, SonicWave Water Ejection, and Rainwater Smart Touch technology.

Price and Availability

The Realme 14x is available in India starting at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999. It can be purchased via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and offline retail outlets. The smartphone comes in three color options: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red.

Online buyers can avail discounts of up to Rs 1,000 through bank offers. Additionally, customers who purchase from the official website receive an extended one-year warranty. Offline buyers also have access to credit card EMI options and an extended warranty.

Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, the Realme 14x offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be virtually expanded by an additional 10GB. It runs on Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0. The 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display features a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 14x features a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. It also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports Hi-Res audio for enhanced sound quality.

The Realme 14x is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, the device has passed military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification and holds both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone measures 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.94mm and weighs 197g.