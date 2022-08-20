Realme 9i 5G Launched; Find Specifications, Price and Offers

Realme launched the 9i 5G as the company's latest affordable smartphone. The phone has a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone brings Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that adds virtual RAM to improve application responsiveness. It also has a vintage CD design with a reflective texture.

Have a look at the specs, prices, and launch deals that Realme is offering with the 9i 5G.

Realme 9i 5G: Specifications

The Realme 9i 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 400nits brightness. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

For cameras, the Realme 9i 5G gets a triple rear camera. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9i 5G gets up to 128GB of expandable storage via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include magnetic induction sensors, light, and proximity.

The Realme 9i 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 9i 5G: Price and launch offers

The Realme 9i 5G will come in two variants, a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The base variant costs Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme offers the phones at a discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC cards, with an effective price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. The Realme smartphone will go on sale on August 24 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available in Metallica Gold, Rocking Black and Soulful Blue colour options.