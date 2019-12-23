Realme Buds Air Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme Buds Air is all set to go on sale today via realme.com and Flipkart. This is Realme Buds Air first official sale, though, the Realme put it up for grabs soon after the India launch as part of Hate-to-wait sale last week. The new earbuds from the Realme are priced at Rs 3,999; it can be bought via realme.com and Flipkart at noon.

The Realme Buds Air is the company's first truly wireless earbuds that come with custom R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 that lets an instant and stable connection between the phone and the earbuds. The new Realme earbuds also support up to 10W wireless charger that means you can place the case on realme 10W wireless charger to charge earbuds.

The front of the case comes with LED lights to provide real-time charge information. Furthermore, it also supports charging via a Type-C charging cable. The Realme Buds comes in White, Black, and Yellow colours.

The company claims that the Realme Buds Air offers dual-channel transmission with super low-latency mode for the seamless gaming experience.

The new Realme Buds Air features a 12mm sound unit and a custom DBB (Dynamic Bass Boost) solution. The company claims impressive 17-hour battery life for music playback.

The earbuds, when connected with a smartphone, also provides intuitive battery information on the device.

The Realme Buds Air comes with touch operation and provides smart controls to answer / end calls, switch music, launch voice assistant and enter / exit performance mode with a touch. The buds also bring built-in voice assistant support with touch control.