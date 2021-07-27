Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Models Tipped to Launch

The Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition models have been announced to launch in India. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth asked fans on Twitter which smartphone they would like to see the next launch launched in India with an image showing four smartphones from the Realme GT series.







Which of these would you want next to be launched in India?



RT and reply using with #realmeGT & stand a chance to #win one! pic.twitter.com/0zbdfzs8Gv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 26, 2021

In particular, the Realme GT Neo has already reached the Indian market as the Realme X7 Max 5G. The company launched the Realme GT 5G in China in March and the Realme GT Master Edition series last week.



The Realme GT series currently includes five phones: Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. As of now, only the Realme GT Neo has been released in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G, which leaves three in the series (Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is a modified Realme GT Neo).

Company CEO Madhav Sheth shared a picture of all four Realme GT series phones on Twitter and asked fans which of these they would like to see launched in India next. This suggests that the Realme GT 5G series or Realme GT Master Edition will launch in India soon.

As of now, there is no schedule for the launch and it is also unclear whether the company will bring just one or all three phones to India.

The Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Realme GT Master Edition has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three phones feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and support for a 65W fast charge. They also include triple rear camera setups. While the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition have 64-megapixel primary sensors, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has a unique rear panel design with a design similar to a leather suitcase. The two Master Edition phones have been designed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa. Tags: Realme, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition