Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on August 18 in India

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition is all set to launch in India on August 18, confirmed the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. Sheth also hinted at the price of the Realme GT 5G, which was originally launched in China in March. The phone debuted with the Realme GT series which now includes the Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Also, a separate report indicates that the Realme GT will be priced at around Rs. 30,000.



Realme launched the Realme GT 5G in China in March and then globally in June. Now the phone will arrive in India on August 18 and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will also be released. Sheth shared the launch details on the latest episode of Ask Madhav, adding that there will be a virtual event for the launch of the two phones. As of now, it is unclear which Realme GT Master Edition will launch in India - Realme GT Master Edition or Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

Realme GT 5G: Specifications

As for the specifications of the Realme GT 5G, the Indian variant will come with the same specs as the global variant and even the same colours, Sheth revealed in the episode. In China, the phone is offered in Blue, Silver and Racing Yellow (vegan leather finish) colour options. It has a 6.43-inch full-HD + AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the phone along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Realme GT 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup headed by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The 4,500 mAh battery will support 65 W fast charging.

Realme GT 5G: Price

Speaking about the price, Sheth stated that the Realme GT 5G will not be priced below Rs. 30,000, but a report by India Today Tech quotes the executive as saying that the phone will cost around Rs. 30,000. The phone is most likely priced at Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 rank. In China, the phone starts at roughly Rs. 31,400 (CNY 2,799) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while in the European market, the same model costs roughly Rs. 39,900 (EUR 449).