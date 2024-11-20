Live
Just In
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, Smaller Battery, and Premium Features
Discover the Realme GT 7 Pro’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, impressive AnTuTu performance, and changes for the Indian model.
The Realme GT 7 Pro is launching in India next week. This marks Realme’s return to the premium smartphone market. It will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will compete with models like the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, and Samsung Galaxy S25.
What We Know So Far
The Realme GT 7 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, expected to score over 3 million points on AnTuTu. In testing, it scored about 2.7 million, which is still impressive.
The Indian model will have a smaller 5800mAh battery, compared to the 6500mAh in the Chinese version. It’s smaller, but performance should still be good.
Expect a high-quality display, fast charging, and other premium features.
How Much Will It Cost in India?
The Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China at CNY 3,699, which is about Rs 43,800. It’s unlikely to cost Rs 70,000 in India. The phone should be priced around Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000 after taxes and import duties.
At this price, it will face strong competition from phones like the iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, and even older iPhones, which might be on sale for similar prices.
We’ll know the official price on November 26.