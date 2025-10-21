Realme GT 8 Series to Debut Today with Massive 7000mAh Battery and Ricoh-Certified Camera

Realme is all set to unveil its much-anticipated GT 8 series in China on October 21, featuring two flagship smartphones — the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro. The company has been steadily dropping teasers ahead of the big launch, highlighting major upgrades in performance, battery capacity, and camera innovation.

Powerful Battery with Ultra-Fast Charging

One of the most impressive upgrades is the 7,000mAh battery on the Realme GT 8 Pro — a significant leap from the 6,500mAh unit in its predecessor. Despite the larger battery, Realme has managed to make the new phone thinner at 8.20mm, compared to 8.5mm on the GT 7 Pro. Charging capabilities have also seen a big jump. The device supports 120W wired fast charging and adds 50W wireless and bypass charging support. According to Realme, “the GT 8 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes,” making it one of the fastest-charging phones in its class.

Display and Software Enhancements

The GT 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth scrolling. The addition of an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor offers faster and more secure unlocking. On the software front, the device will ship with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, providing users with the latest interface updates and system-level enhancements right out of the box.

Camera Innovation and Design

Photography takes center stage with the Ricoh-certified triple camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor (1/1.56-inch) with OIS, complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, catering to content creators and professionals alike. Realme is adding a creative touch with its swappable camera module design, allowing users to choose between square, round, or robot-style layouts for a personalized look.

Flagship-Level Performance

Powering the GT 8 Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Realme’s custom R1 chip for enhanced graphics performance and efficiency. The device is expected to be available in configurations offering up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, making it a powerhouse built for speed and endurance.