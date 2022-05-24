Realme Narzo 50 5G sale starts in India today: Price and Specifications

Realme recently announced two phones in the Narzo 50 series: Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. The smartphones got launched in the budget and mid-range categories, respectively. Of the two smartphones presented, the Realme Narzo 50 5G is ready for its first sale today. The smartphone from realme will be available exclusively on Amazon.



When asked about the new Narzo 50 series, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, said: "The Narzo series is crafted to bring more power to young people players and to resonate with the energy of the youth. The Narzo 50 5G opens the path for an incredibly smooth and powerful experience with the MediaTek 810 5G processor. With the release of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G, young gamers will be able to enjoy the best performance possible owing to these incredible performances, amazing display, trendy design and a massive battery."

Realme Narzo 50 5G - Price Details

Realme Narzo 50 5G starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the 4GB + 128GB costs Rs 16,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999. The phone is offered in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colours. The smartphone will be available on Amazon from noon today.

Realme Narzo 50 5G - Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 5G is a budget offering, but it has a great set of features. The Realme Narzo 50 5G offers a 6.6-inch ultra-smooth display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz with a maximum sampling rate of 180Hz. In addition, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to the camera department, the Narzo 50 features a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by other sensors. Upfront, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.



