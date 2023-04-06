Realme Narzo N55 to launch on April 12 in India

With the launch of the Realme Narzo N55, the company promises to offer a performance-oriented smartphone that will come with some advanced technological features.

The Realme Narzo N55 will launch in India on April 12. The company has confirmed the release date via its official social media channels. This would be the first N-series phone in the Realme Narzo lineup. So far, the brand has released numbered series like the Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 50, and more.

Realme has revealed that its smartphone will have a "sleek design and cutting-edge features," which the company has tried to deliver with all older Narzo phones. Realme was the first brand to launch a reasonable phone with 30W fast charging and a powerful mid-range chip, among other things.

With the launch of the Realme Narzo N55, the company promises to offer a performance-oriented smartphone that will come with some advanced technological features. Realme is yet to reveal the key features of the upcoming phone. However, the brand claims that its Narzo series has "garnered an overwhelming response from users and has grown to a huge user base of 12.3 million in India." The last Narzo phone that Realme launched was the Narzo 50 series in mid-2022, with a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Leaks reveal that the Realme Narzo N55 will arrive with a dual camera setup on the back. It could be offered in black and blue colour options. We expect the phone to have a punch-hole design on the front, the current industry standard across all price segments. So the Realme Narzo N55 will be the same.

The event will begin at noon on April 12, next week. Realme is expected to reveal the key features of its upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of launch to give users an idea of what to expect from its latest Narzo device. It will be for sale through Amazon because the teaser is already visible on this e-commerce website.

Next week, we will witness the launch of many other devices. Tecno is gearing up to launch its latest foldable phone in India on April 11. Vivo also announced that its latest T2 smartphone will debut in the country on the same day. The Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro is also hitting Indian shores on April 13, aimed at gamers. This week, the Poco C51 budget smartphone will be unveiled in India. It is focused on those who need a primary phone under Rs 10,000.