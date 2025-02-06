Realme P3 Pro Launch in India on Feb 18: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Inside

Realme P3 Pro launches in India on Feb 18 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 6,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and gaming enhancements. Watch the live event at 12 PM.

………………

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the Realme P3 Pro, in the Indian market. The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has also disclosed several key features of the upcoming smartphone.

The official unveiling of the Realme P3 Pro is set for February 18. The event will begin at 12 PM IST and will be streamed live on Realme’s YouTube channel. Additionally, updates and announcements from the event will be available on the company’s social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Specifications and Features

The Realme P3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, built using TSMC’s 4nm process. According to Realme, this processor offers a 20 per centimprovement in CPU efficiency and up to a 40 per cent increase in GPU performance over its predecessor.

A quad-curved display design is also confirmed, which the company claims will enhance the gaming experience with smooth edge swipes and an immersive viewing interface.

In terms of battery capacity, the device will feature a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. To prevent overheating, the smartphone will incorporate an aerospace-grade vapour chamber cooling system, spanning 6,050 mm², aimed at maintaining stable performance during extended usage.

Positioned as a gaming-focused device, the Realme P3 Pro will introduce GT Boost technology, developed in collaboration with KRAFTON.

The device will support Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay, integrating AI-powered Ultra-Steady Frames, a Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control. These enhancements are designed to deliver precise touch response, high frame rates, and console-like gaming precision.