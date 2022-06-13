Realme V20 5G Launched; Price and specifications

Realme V20 5G is the latest addition to the company's lineup of China-exclusive phones. The new Realme V20 5G is part of the V series that has never left Realme's home market, China. Instead, this is a budget phone that uses MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which brings 5G connectivity to the phone. Realme 's new V20 5G also has just two cameras on the back, lined up in a similar layout to recent Oppo Reno series phones.



The latest V-series phone has been launched by Realme in the offline market, according to Gizmochina. Therefore, the phone does not appear anywhere online. Interestingly, it was previously speculated that this phone would arrive in China as the Realme V21, but the company had different plans.

Realme V20 5G: Price

The Realme V20 pricing starts at CNY 999 in China. This is around Rs 11,300, making it a budget phone. Since Realme has never released V-series phones outside of China, the V20 is unlikely to make it anywhere else. The Realme V20 is available in Star Blue and Ink Cloud Black colours.

Realme V20 5G: Specifications

Realme V20 5G is a budget phone that comes with specs like a 6.5-inch HD LCD screen with a teardrop notch. Sadly, the phone does not offer a fingerprint sensor. The Realme V20 5G, as I said, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Its rear-facing dual-camera unit has a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary lens.

Because the phone isn't listed online in China, the specs are slim. For example, it is unclear whether there is Android 12 or Android 11 on Realme V20. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the Realme V20 5G that supports 10W charging. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the Realme V20 5G. The phone measures 8.1mm thick and weighs around 184 grams.