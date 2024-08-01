Reddit CEO Steve Huffman Demands Payment for Data Use from Tech Giants

In a significant move, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has announced the end of free data scraping on the platform, signalling a shift in how Reddit's data will be used and monetized. Huffman emphasized that companies, including tech giants like Microsoft, must now pay to access Reddit's vast repository of user-generated content.



Huffman explained that this change is essential for Reddit to maintain control over its data and ensure it is used responsibly. Without paid agreements, Reddit loses oversight of how its data is utilized, potentially leading to misuse or misrepresentation. This new policy follows similar lucrative deals Reddit has secured with companies like Google and OpenAI.

In an interview with The Verge, he said, “Without these agreements, we don’t have any say or knowledge of how our data is displayed and what it’s used for, which has put us in a position now of blocking folks who haven’t been willing to come to terms with how we’d like our data to be used or not used.”

However, not all companies have agreed to these terms. Microsoft, along with Anthropic and Perplexity, has refused to negotiate payment terms, creating a tense standoff. Huffman described the challenge of blocking unauthorized access as "a real pain." To counteract unauthorized scraping, Reddit updated its robots.txt file in July, blocking web crawlers from accessing its content without an agreement.

The effects of this policy shift are already evident. Reddit content now appears exclusively in Google search results due to a paid agreement, while Microsoft’s Bing search engine has been accused of using Reddit's data without permission. This includes using the data to train its AI models and summarizing content without consent.

Huffman specifically criticized comments from Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, who suggested that public internet data is "freeware," reflecting a lack of respect for the value of data sources. Reddit's position is unequivocal: if companies benefit from Reddit's data, they must compensate accordingly.

This development underscores a growing trend among online platforms to monetize their data more effectively, recognizing its increasing value in the age of AI and machine learning. The outcome of this dispute between Reddit and Microsoft could set a precedent for future data sharing and monetization practices. As Huffman stands firm, the tech community watches closely, waiting to see who will make the next move.