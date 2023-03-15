Reddit is back after facing outage for hours

Reddit is back after an hour-long outage that affected its websites and apps on Tuesday. During the outage, users constantly saw an error message when trying to load Reddit in their Chrome browser, and the iOS app's Home and Discover tabs were displaying content but no comment threads. However, at 8:41 p.m. ET, the issue was resolved, according to the Reddit status page.



It has taken a while to get to this point. Reddit's first status message was posted at around 3:18 p.m. During the outage, Reddit's main Twitter account mocked the situation. "Enjoy the productivity," he wrote at 6:37 p.m. ET. "Soon, we will be back in operation."

Reddit tweeted from its Reddit Status account: "Resolved: Alright, things are back in order. We're peeling a lot better now! Thanks for your patience."





The issue appeared widespread, with over 60,000 people reporting problems on Downdetector. The volume of reports decreased as the outage progressed, but fewer people were actively reporting issues due to the outage length. As a result, it needs to be clarified exactly what the problem was.