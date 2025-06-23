Reddit Mulls Eye-Scanning Tech to Combat AI Bots and Uphold Anonymity

In a bold move to clamp down on AI-generated bots, Reddit is reportedly in talks to adopt a futuristic identity verification system that scans users’ irises. The technology, known as the Orb, is part of the World ID project co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The idea is simple but ambitious: confirm that a user is human—without ever revealing their personal information.

According to an exclusive report by Semafor, the social media platform is evaluating the use of World ID to curb the rise of sophisticated AI bots, which have grown harder to detect due to the surge in tools like ChatGPT. If implemented, Reddit users may soon be asked to prove they are real by looking into a shiny, spherical device that scans their eyes.

World ID is the cornerstone of Altman’s broader initiative, World (formerly Worldcoin). At the heart of the system is the Orb, a biometric scanner that captures a person’s iris and face to generate a unique, encrypted digital identity. Once the scan is complete, the original images are deleted, and a secure code—stored locally on the user’s phone—serves as proof of their humanity.

As Reddit remains rooted in pseudonymity, with millions of users engaging in anonymous dialogue, the platform is treading carefully. Sources told Semafor that Reddit intends to offer “many” other forms of user verification in addition to World ID, though specific alternatives have not been disclosed.

If adopted, the World ID system could let users continue browsing and posting anonymously—but with an added layer of authenticity. The goal is to preserve the platform’s community-driven culture while addressing growing concerns about misinformation, spam, and bot activity.

The Orb itself has already made its way into various parts of the world. After debuting in six U.S. cities earlier this year, the technology recently arrived in the U.K., with devices now seen in shopping malls and high-street stores in London. Expansion to cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast, and Glasgow is expected soon. Tools for Humanity, the company behind the Orb, also plans to place self-service kiosks in select retail locations, much like ATMs.

For users who opt in, there's a sweetener—those signing up for World ID receive a portion of the project's native cryptocurrency, Worldcoin (WLD), as a reward.

However, this high-tech solution has not come without controversy. World ID has faced regulatory scrutiny across multiple countries. Germany, Argentina, and Kenya have launched investigations into its use, while Spain and Hong Kong have banned it altogether. In South Korea, the firm was recently fined over $800,000 for violating privacy laws.

Still, Tools for Humanity asserts that user privacy is central to their mission. They claim no biometric data is stored and that all information is anonymised and encrypted. “World ID is safer and more privacy-conscious than other systems, such as India’s Aadhaar,” said project co-lead Alex Blania, referencing Aadhaar’s history of data breaches.

With over 1,500 Orb scanners already in operation and plans to roll out 12,000 more, Reddit’s potential adoption of this controversial technology underscores a larger dilemma faced by online platforms today: how to preserve human integrity in a digital world increasingly shaped by AI.