Redmi 12 series, Smart TV X and Watch 3 Active launch today: Watch it live

Xiaomi India is all set to launch new products in India under its Redmi brand today, August 1. The company has revealed that it will introduce the Redmi 12 5G smartphone and a Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch. In addition, a new Xiaomi Smart TV X series will also be unveiled during the event. Fans can watch the live stream on YouTube at 12 p.m. Here is everything you need to know.



Redmi 12 series, Watch 3 active launch event: How to watch

As mentioned, fans can watch the live stream on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. The event will begin at 12 PM. Also, Xiaomi will share updates on its social media platform.





Redmi Revolution: Don't Miss the Grand Launch on 1st August from the House of Xiaomi

What to expect

Xiaomi has already revealed some specifications of its upcoming product before the launch event. The Redmi 12 5G, similar to the Redmi Note series, is designed for budget-conscious customers. Key features of the smartphone include 5G support, a glass back, and a 50-megapixel camera. A leak notes that the phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 256 GB. It can also include a 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi will also bring a 4G variant of the smartphone. We read about it and found it a good value-for-money phone, although the exact price is still unclear. However, the phone is expected to start at Rs 9,999. The Redmi 12 5G is expected to start at Rs 13,999, making it one of India's most affordable 5G phones.

On the other hand, the Redmi Watch 3 Active features standard health tracking features, including a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 levels. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, which is becoming common among many smartwatches these days. Also, Xiaomi promises 12 days of battery backup on the Redmi Watch 3 Active. We can expect the smartwatch to cost less than Rs 5,000. It will compete with cheap offerings from Noise, boAt, Realme and more.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series will have multiple variants, although the details remain unclear. Xiaomi has teased the design, and we can note super slim bezels. More details will be known after the launch today at 12 p.m.