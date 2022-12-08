Redmi Note 12 5G to be launched soon in India

Redmi is ready to launch the new Note 12 series in the country. Redmi announced that it would launch the Note 12 series in India but did not reveal the exact launch date of the smartphone. Redmi shared a glimpse of the camera module, which looks to be inspired by the iPhone 13 Pro models. The latest Note 12 series has already been launched in China. The series includes three phones, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+. The Note 12 series will follow the Note 11 series.



Joking about the Note 12 series launch, Redmi posted on Twitter that "the legacy is about to get 12 times bigger, faster, and super amazing with the most noteworthy phone of the year. The Redmi Note 12 5G series is not just a note, it's the #SuperNote." When it comes to launching, Redmi will most likely introduce the device in India next year. To recall, Redmi launched all of its Note phones previous ones in January, so we guess the trend to carry on this year as well.

Redmi Note 12 series: Expected price in India

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has been launched in China in two storage variants, including 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB, and the prices are set at Rs 25,000 and approximately Rs 27,300. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes in colours including blue, white, and black.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in multiple configurations, such as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 19,300. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 20,400, another 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 22,700, and the top 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,199, approximately Rs 24,900.

The regular Redmi Note 12 has also been launched in four storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 13,600; 6 GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 14,600, 8GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs 17,000) and the top 8GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,300.