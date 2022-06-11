Redmi Note 12 to launch later in 2022, key features leaked online

Redmi is reportedly working on the new Note series phones, which are expected to debut later this year. However, a well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, claims that the Redmi Note 12 will be announced in the second half of 2022. The mid-range device is likely to be introduced first in China and then in the global market, including India.

Although we do not expect the Redmi Note 12 series to arrive in India in 2022, considering that the company launched the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro+ phones in March this year. But, you never know, the brand could decide to announce the new phones at the end of 2022. So, we will have to wait to see what Redmi has planned.

Ahead of the launch, the tipster revealed the key features of the upcoming Redmi Note series phone. The phone may have a triple rear camera setup and a typical design. The rear camera module may include a 50-megapixel primary camera. In addition, it might be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro camera.

The leak also claims that the Redmi Note 12 will have a centred punch-hole display design, which is not surprising considering that most devices these days offer the same display design. It will not have curved edges and could be equipped with a horizontal flashlight. The rest of the details are currently unknown. But, if the company plans to launch a new Redmi Note series phone, we should get more information soon.

To recall, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 20,999. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, which was the cheapest variant of the series, was available for Rs 17,999. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone could be priced similarly. This is only a prediction, so users are advised to take the details with a grain of salt. The company has not yet given any official confirmation about the existence of the Redmi Note 12.