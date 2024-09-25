Live
- Syrian air defences intercept 'targets' over Mediterranean
- Posing as innocent even after court verdict is height of hypocrisy; K’taka BJP chief to CM
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
Just In
Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launching Tomorrow: Expected Features and Specifications
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 Pro series, launching on 26 September, offers Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an IP69-rated build, and 90W fast charging.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Pro series in China on 26 September 2024. The series will include two models: the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. According to an official Weibo announcement, both models will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability and boast an IP69-rated build for superior water and dust resistance.
Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi will also unveil the Redmi Buds 6 earbuds at the event. The new phones have undergone stringent waterproofing tests, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, further boosting their resilience.
Redmi Note 14 Pro Series: Launch Details
The official launch will take place in China on 26 September 2024 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).
Redmi Note 14 Pro Series: Expected Features and Specifications
Official renders reveal that the Redmi Note 14 Pro will be available in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple. It is designed with a curved display and a hole-punch cutout, alongside an ellipse-shaped camera island that houses three lenses and an LED flash.
The device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is also expected to support 90W fast charging and offer a 1.5K resolution display. More specific details will be disclosed during the official launch event.