Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launching Tomorrow: Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Pro series in China on 26 September 2024. The series will include two models: the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. According to an official Weibo announcement, both models will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability and boast an IP69-rated build for superior water and dust resistance.

Alongside the smartphones, Xiaomi will also unveil the Redmi Buds 6 earbuds at the event. The new phones have undergone stringent waterproofing tests, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, further boosting their resilience.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series: Launch Details

The official launch will take place in China on 26 September 2024 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series: Expected Features and Specifications

Official renders reveal that the Redmi Note 14 Pro will be available in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple. It is designed with a curved display and a hole-punch cutout, alongside an ellipse-shaped camera island that houses three lenses and an LED flash.

The device is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is also expected to support 90W fast charging and offer a 1.5K resolution display. More specific details will be disclosed during the official launch event.