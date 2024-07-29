Redmi Pad Pro 5G Launches with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 For Rs 24,999

Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest tablet, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, with a starting price of Rs 24,999. This new device features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports 5G cellular connectivity, making it one of the first tablets in its range to offer both Wi-Fi and 5G capabilities. Alongside the 5G variant, Xiaomi has also introduced a Wi-Fi-only model, priced at Rs 21,999. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is part of Xiaomi's latest product launch in India, which also includes the Redmi Pad SE 4G and a range of accessories such as the Redmi Pad Pro keyboard, cover, and the Redmi Smart Pen.



Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G comes in two configurations: an 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 24,999 and an 8GB+256GB variant priced at Rs 26,999. The Wi-Fi-only model is available for Rs 21,999. The tablets will be available for purchase starting August 2, 12 PM, through Xiaomi's official website, retail stores, and various e-commerce platforms. The device will be available in two colour options: Graphite Grey and Quick Silver for the 5G variant, and Graphite Grey and Mist Blue for the Wi-Fi model. Xiaomi is also offering bank discounts, including a Rs 2,000 discount on purchases made using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. In addition to the tablets, Xiaomi will also begin selling the Redmi Pad Pro accessories, including the keyboard, cover, and Smart Pen, from August 2, 2024, after 12 pm.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, making it easier on the eyes during extended use. Under the hood, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1.5TB. The device is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, catering to both photography and video conferencing needs. For audio, the tablet features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, delivering an immersive multimedia experience.

The tablet runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14, and offers a host of connectivity options including optional 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. The standout feature of this tablet is its 5G connectivity, which ensures high-speed internet access wherever 5G networks are available. The device is powered by a substantial 10,000mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging, which Xiaomi claims can provide up to 12 hours of video playback time.

Xiaomi has also focused on enhancing the interconnectivity between its devices with the Redmi Pad Pro. The new HyperOS brings features like Shared Clipboard, Network Sync, and iPhone-like phone mirroring, enhancing the overall user experience. The tablet supports the Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard and the Redmi Smart Pen, which boasts 4096-level pressure sensitivity and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, perfect for creative tasks. Overall, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G promises to be a versatile and powerful tablet, suitable for a wide range of uses from entertainment to productivity.