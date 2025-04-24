Reimagining Recruitment: How AI is Reshaping Hiring for the Future

Mr. Siddhartha Chandurkar , Founder and CEO of talentanywhere.ai by ShepHertz, spoke to The Hans India about how their AI-powered recruitment platform is revolutionising the hiring landscape. From addressing inefficiencies in traditional hiring to empowering candidates with end-to-end AI support, Mr. Chandurkar sheds light on how talentanywhere.ai is transforming the recruitment experience for enterprises, job seekers, and contract-to-hire vendors alike.

What role does Shephertz play in the development of talentanywhere.ai, and how does its expertise contribute to the platform’s capabilities?

At ShepHertz, we observed that the recruitment landscape has seen only a little significant development in recent years. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing in India and across the globe, empowering individuals and businesses to work smarter and faster. As an early player in the AI space for many years, we recognised that integrating AI into recruitment could revolutionise the industry, transforming how enterprises hire and how candidates find opportunities.

Additionally, we noticed that our partnersand clients face increasing challenges in today’s dynamic world and evolving workforce preferences. The increasing gaps in the recruitment industry, coupled with the limited adoption of AI-driven solutions, led us to developtalentanywhere.ai—a platform designed to bridge these challenges with cutting-edge AI technology.

What inspired ShepHertz for the creation of talentanywhere.ai, and how does it stand out in the recruitment industry?

The persistent gaps and inefficiencies in the current recruitment industry inspired us to create a holistic platform to revolutionise the recruitment process with a forward-thinking approach and AI technologies, covering current loopholes. At ShepHertz, we recognised that no substantial innovation has happened in the last two decades in the recruitment industry. Most players in this domain are just resume and job aggregators without offering personalisation to candidates or recruiters.

The job-search platforms offer generic and even outdated listings that lack personalisation. This leads to irrelevant matches as the matches are not made based on resumes. Moreover, candidates don’t havecutting-edge AI tools in a consolidated way to not only increase their chancesof getting hired but also support them throughout their professional journey. We don't just help people find jobs—we provide resources to help them excel in their current positions, creating lifelong value.

We've also identified a significant market gap in the contract-to-hire space. Smaller companies worldwide often have talented professionals on the bench but lack business connections or customer access to deploy these resources effectively. We also identified that despite the abundance of resumes available today, organisations struggle with incredibly low conversion rates from application to hire. Most companies lack the sophisticated tools needed to optimise shortlisting, recruiting, and onboarding processes. We believe that with talentanywhere.ai, we can bridge this gap, creating opportunities for these organisations and their talent.

This is when we founded talentanywhere.ai, an AI-driven, holistic recruitment platform for candidates, enterprises, and contract-to-hire vendors. With a one-stop solution, we transform hiring and job-search experiences for recruiters and candidates, respectively. By addressing pain points across the entire talent lifecycle, we're revolutionising an industry that has remained fundamentally unchanged for too long.

How does talentanywhere.ai use AI technology to streamline the hiring process for candidates and recruiters?

Our AI-driven features support recruiters at every stage of their hiring journey. With talentanywhere.ai, recruiters can instantly generate compelling job descriptions (JDs). The AI also matches these JDs with the most relevant resumes, allowing recruiters to chat with resumes to fetch key insights instantly. Additionally, our AI Resume Shortlister saves HR time and effort by screening thousands of CVs in seconds instead of going through each CV manually. Furthermore, our AI Interview Avatar automates initial interview rounds, assessing both cultural and technical fit while providing instant feedback, optimising candidate screening and resource allocation. talentanywhere.ai leverages the power of artificial intelligence to streamline hiring, reduce time-to-hire, and help recruiters find the right talent faster.

Candidates can leverage AI technology to create ATS-friendly resumes in seconds, ensuring they stand out. They can also have their CVs assessed and enhanced with our AI resume assessment, which analyses 13 key parameters. With AI-backed suggestions, candidates can refine their resumes to increase their chances of landing interviews. Our AI-powered platform also conducts skill gap analysis based on the CV, identifying areas for improvement and providing integrated learning materials to bridge those gaps. With these features, candidates can acquire industry-specific skills and make their resumes compelling, making them more attractive to recruiters and boosting their chances of securing their dream job. Additionally, our AI mock interview offers on-demand, live interview sessions, helping candidates practice, overcome interview anxiety, and build confidence.

In general, talentanywhere.ai transforms candidates ' job-search experience by providing AI tools that not only find them jobs but also empower them with the necessary support they need throughout their professional journey.

Can you describe the platform’s main features and how they benefit enterprises and contract-to-hire vendors? How does it ensure seamless access to global talent for businesses looking for remote workers?

talentanywhere.ai is purpose-built to simplify and optimise the hiring process for Enterprises and contract-to-hire vendors. Ourplatform automates time-consuming tasks of recruiters, ensures efficiency, andrevolutionises the hiring process. By using our advanced AI capabilities, businesses and C2H vendors can not only access a global talent pool but can also find the right talent and opportunities that sync with their requirements through an intelligent talent matching.

Here are some key features& benefits for Enterprises and C2H Vendors:

1. AI-Powered Talent Matching

Our intelligent Gen AI search and resume database ensures that enterprises and C2H vendors instantly find the right profiles based on skills, experience, and qualifications.

2. GenAI-Based Job Description (JD) Generator

Create well-optimised,keyword-rich, and compelling job descriptions that attract the most perfect candidates for your job requirements. Our AI also offers video-based JDs to make your applications more interactive. Using an AI-based JD generator, HR departments can save time and effort in writing manual job descriptions and focus on strategic hiring decisions.

3. AI Resume Shortlisting & Screening

Automate the time-consuming task of resume shortlisting by screening volume of CVs in just seconds with the help of AI. Our AI resume shortlister scans and identifies resumes as the right fit on the basis of pre-defined criteria such as keywords, skills, experience, and more. This helps HRs to save time in reading every resume manually, especially in times of bulk hiring.

4. AI-Driven Interview Lifecycle Management

talentanywhere.ai offers a comprehensive, AI-driven interview lifecycle process that automates interview scheduling, follow-up emails for interviews, and initial screening rounds using an AI interview avatar. Recruiters can feed a role-specific questionnaire to the AI avatar. The AI model then conducts the live video interview and provides accurate feedback based on the requirements. Our AI interview feature ensures that there is consistency across your hiring process and only filtered candidates reach the final rounds. Our platform also helps recruiters to detect violations through AI during remote interviews.

5. LLM Chat for Instant Insights

With our AI chatbot, C2Hvendors and in-house recruiters can easily get top-matching profiles. Just enter your requirement on the chat in natural language, and AI will fetch the most relevant profiles based on your input. Furthermore, interact with the candidates’ data in natural language to end the hassle of going through CVs manually.

6. ClientResource Management

C2H vendors and enterprises also get access to detailed analytics and reports on clients, interviews, resumes received, hiring performance, and more to make data-driven decisions. Track job orders, manage contracts, and monitor candidate status—all from a single dashboard.

With AI-driven tools like LLM-based search, interview lifecycle management, and resume shortlisted, recruiters can ensure that they don’t limit the efficiency and speed of their hiring process due to geographical barriers. For instance, you can use an AI interview avatar to conduct interviews on behalf of real recruiters when there is a difference in time zones. Moreover, the AI resume shortlister ensures robust screening procedures for talent across different geographical boundaries to check both cultural and technical fit.

Briefly tell us about ShepHertz and the other products offered by ShepHertz in the market.

ShepHertz is a Platform company, offering enterprise-grade solutions in the AI, Big Data, and API domains. Having a diverse client base from small businesses to top-tier organisations across the globe, ShepHertz aims to facilitate enterprises in achieving agile and continual digital transformation with the help of state-of-the-art technologies. Being one of the top IT players in the market for more than 15 years, we offer a variety of AI-powered product lines that consist of Facial Recognition, Object Detection, Recommendation Systems, Chatbots, Anomaly Detection, OCR, AI-driven talent and recruitment solutions, and Predictive Analytics. ShepHertz has two flagship products—talentanywhere.ai (AI-powered,new-age recruitment platform) and wAnywhere (AI-powered, one-stop solution to maximize workforce productivity and compliance security in enterprises).