Reliance Jio '2020 Happy New Year offer' Roll Out 1.5 GB Data for 1 Year

Reliance Jio the Mukesh Ambani owned telecom operator has announced new offers on the event of New Year 2020. These '2020 Happy New Year offer' is applicable for smartphone customers and Jiophone customers.

The offers have been rolled out now, and you the users can avail them from today onwards, i.e. 24 December.









All you need to know about the New Year 2020 offer:

A Jio subscriber can recharge their number with Rs 2,020 using this offer and get unlimited calls from Jio-to-Jio, 12,000 minutes for Jio-to-non Jio calls, 1.5 GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day. This offer comes with a validity of 365 days.

For people who are looking forward to a JioPhone, they need to pay Rs 2,020 to get free of cost JioPhone. They will be eligible to get 12 months of free calls and data benefits. They will get 500 MB of data every day after which the internet speed will be reduced to 64kbps. Users will get 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 12 months.