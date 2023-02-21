Reliance Jio 5G comes to 20 new cities in India

Reliance Jio 5G services continue to expand in India. Jio says its 5G services are now available in Assam's Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur and Sivasagar, Tinsukia. It is also rolling out in Bhagalpur and Katihar of Bihar, Mormugao of Goa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu's Diu, and Gandhidham of Gujarat. Besides that, Jio is rolling out 5G in Raichur of Karnataka, Satna of Madhya Pradesh, Chandrapur and Ichalkaranji of Maharashtra. and Thoubal of Manipur. Jio users in Faizabad, Firozabad and Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh can also enjoy 5G. The telecom is also rolling out connectivity in Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar and Hazaribag of Jharkhand.

Jio says this brings the total count of cities with its 5G services to 277. The company continues to boast of its "true 5G" services, built on a stand-alone infrastructure. With this technology, Jio promises better internet speed (up to 1 Gbps) than competitors like Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea).

Jio also says that expanding 5G to smaller towns and cities will boost India's "tourism and commerce." A spokesperson in a statement said: "With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs."

Jio 5G services are currently free to use in India. Users must ensure they are using a 5 G-compatible smartphone and have the MyJio app installed. Users must sign up for a "welcome offer" to gain access to Jio 5G.

Furthermore, Jio has clarified that users will not need a new SIM card to use 5G, and the present 4G SIM will suffice. Readers should also note that signing up for Jio's welcome offer may not provide immediate access to 5G, and the sign-up process can take time (even weeks). Prepaid users must ensure they use a plan with a fee of Rs 239 or higher.