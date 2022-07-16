Reliance Jio Advertise HP Smart SIM Life Laptop with Free 100GB Data

Reliance Jio has announced a new HP Smart SIM laptop with free 100GB of data. HP Smart SIM Life is a first-of-its-kind LTE smart laptop offering that allows users to enjoy the benefits of Jio Digital Life with 100 GB of free data with eligible HP Smart SIM. In other words, if you buy a Smart LTE laptop from HP, you'll be able to get 100GB of data for free. Users would need a Jio HP Smart SIM to take advantage of this offer.

100 GB free data offer applies to new select HP notebook customers. So if you want to get 100 GB for free, you can't just pick any random laptop. You'll need to choose only eligible HP laptops to get 100GB of data for 365 days (worth Rs. 1,500) at no additional cost when you sign up for a new Jio SIM with a new eligible HP LTE laptop. Users can purchase two eligible models, HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.

When you buy an eligible device, you can get a new Jio SIM at no additional cost, which provides 100 GB of free data for one year, worth 1500. Once the 100 GB of data is used up, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps until the remaining validity period. Users can recharge with available data packages/plans from MyJio or Jio.com to get additional high-speed 4G data and continue to enjoy high speeds.

Offers with offline shopping:

1. You can head to your nearest Reliance Digital store to purchase a new HP Smart Sim laptop

2. Ask your Reliance Digital store executive to activate a new Jio SIM on the HP Smart LTE 100GB data offer (offering name FRC 505)

3. Give your data for documentation

4. After successful activation, insert the SIM card into the HP Smart Sim notebook.

5. Enjoy free internet

Offers with online shopping:

1. Visit reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com to buy a new HP Smart Sim laptop

2. Once you receive your laptop, visit your nearest Reliance Digital Store with your purchase receipt and laptop within seven days of purchase.

3. Then, you can ask the store executive to activate a new Jio connection in HP Smart Sim Laptop 100GB Data Offer (FRC 505)

4. Give your data for documentation

5. When the SIM card is activated, insert it into the HP Smart Sim notebook.

6. Enjoy high-speed Internet wherever you are