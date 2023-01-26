Republic Day Offer: Vi offers 5 GB of free data to users

Vi (Vodafone Idea) celebrates the 74th Republic Day of India by offering internet data to its prepaid customers. As part of the celebration, users will get an additional 5GB or 2GB of internet at no additional cost, based on the prepaid plan. The earlier will be bundled with prepaid plans above Rs 299, and users with prepaid plans in mid of Rs 199 and Rs 299 will get an extra 2GB of data. Users need to use the app to take advantage of the benefit, and the offer will be available until February 7.

The official website of Vi states that the additional data from the Internet will be valid for 28 days only. Some of the best plans recommended by telecom companies include Rs 299 plan, Rs 479 plan and Rs 719.

All these three prepaid plans offer unlimited calling options but differ in validity and internet data. The Rs 299 prepaid plan includes 1.5 GB of data per day with 28 days of validity. Additional benefits include free data between 12 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 6 a.m., weekend data transfer, Vi movies and TV access, and free backup data of up to 2 GB every month. Users must call 121249 or claim through the Vi application. The Rs 479 and Rs 719 plans provides the same benefits, but the former plan comes with 56 days validity and the other one with a validity of 84 days.

Vi also provides a prepaid plan with a fee of Rs 209. It is valid for 28 days, and the plan offers unlimited calls and 4 GB of data. Users will get an additional 2 GB of data if they top up through the app.

The additional internet data does not mean Vi users can enjoy 5G speed. Vi does not yet offer 5G services to users, while Airtel and Jio's 5G services are available in many cities, virtually free of charge.