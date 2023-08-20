Live
- Official: Gudumba Shankar re-release gets postponed
- Impersonation case mastermind arrested by Odisha STF
- ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ completes censor formalities; locks crispy run-time
- Seven pilgrims from Gujarat killed in bus accident in Uttarakhand
- Race to the moon: Russia out of contest as Chandrayaan 3 sets up lunar date
- 32 deliveries in 24 hours at this hospital
- Delhi's Environment Minister Rai inaugurates 6th Van Mahotsav in Rohini
- Mumbai Half Marathon 2023: Chhagan Bombale retains men’s title, Haryana’s Bharti wins women’s event
- India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship
- 'It was a Silver, a shining symbol of my dedication...': PV Sindhu reminisces about her maiden Olympic medal from Rio 2016
Just In
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon
Russia's space agency Roscosmos has said that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it ran into "unspecified trouble", the media reported on Sunday.
Moscow: Russia's space agency Roscosmos has said that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it ran into "unspecified trouble", the media reported on Sunday.
While entering a pre-landing orbit, the spacecraft ran into unspecified issues and "spun into an uncontrolled orbit", reports Mirror.
Earlier, the spacecraft encountered an "abnormal situation" as it was preparing to transfer to its pre-landing orbit to the moon.
"During the operation an emergency occurred on the space probe that did not allow it to perform the manoeuvre in accordance with the required parameters," Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.
The Luna-25 entered the moon's orbit on Wednesday.
Luna-25 took off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia at 2.10 a.m. Moscow time (4.40 a.m. IST) on August 11, TASS news agency reported.
Russia's last lunar mission, Luna-24 was launched in 1976, during the former Soviet Union period.
With Luna-25, Russia aimed to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole.
Moreover, Luna-25 was slated to touch down around the same time, and in the same general area, as India's Chandrayaan 3 probe, which launched on July 14 and arrived in lunar orbit on August 6.
Media reports quoted Roscosmos as saying that the Luna-25 will not impede Chandrayaan-3, as the two missions will land on different areas. It added that there was enough space on the Moon for everyone.
Meanwhile, the US space agency NASA also plans to establish one or bases near the moon's south pole by the end of the 2020s, via its Artemis programme.
Luna-25 is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.